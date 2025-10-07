While I've been very open about the fact that the Sony Bravia 8 II is my absolute favourite TV of the year, the best TV from a performance-per-pound perspective has to be the LG C5.

Despite the headline specs being largely unchanged, the new C5 is a big step up on last year's C4, particularly in terms of brightness, contrast and general image three-dimensionality.

So, while it can't match the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED for outright picture quality, it's exceptional for its significantly lower price.

And that price has just taken a massive tumble in time for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The discount isn't courtesy of Amazon, though. Instead, you can currently pick up the 65-inch LG C5 for just £1599 at Richer Sounds.

Despite being one of the more affordable OLED TVs out there, the LG C5 is arguably the most handsome, with the majority of the chassis being astonishingly thin.

It's also incredibly light for a 65-inch TV, which is great for your back and wall.

The webOS smart platform has a few too many adverts (many would say that one ad is too many), but it's also packed to the gills with properly optimised streaming apps that play all of their content in the best formats possible, including Dolby Vision and Atmos where available.

For gamers, it's really hard to do better than the C5. Unlike the vast majority of rivals (including flagship sets from other brands), this step-down model has four full-fat HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

In fact, those sockets support 4K/144Hz, though you'll need a gloriously powerful PC to take advantage of that.

One of the greatest charms of an LG OLED is that it works so well almost right out of the box. Just select the Filmmaker Mode preset and you will get a performance that's brilliantly balanced and natural in terms of colours and contrast, but also plenty dynamic, sharp, detailed and downright thrilling.

The one downside to the C5 is that its sound is pretty poor, even by the low standards of TVs. Still, we always recommend adding a dedicated sound system to any TV, and at least this deal means that you hopefully have a little money left over for just that.

Please don't feel you should go for an LG soundbar, though, as they're not particularly good and the intra-brand synergy isn't worth the sonic sacrifices. Instead, the Sonos Arc Ultra is a great option if you have the money for it, while the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is great at the more affordable end.

