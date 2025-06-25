One of the best Panasonic TVs you can buy at the moment is the Panasonic W90A. If you're looking for top-grade peak brightness or shadow detail, then we'd pass on the W90A, but if you care more about 'as the director intended' colour accuracy, then this is a great choice for you.

It launched at £1199, but when we got our hands on it, it was already down to £699. We then saw it drop to £649, then £499, and now it's only £449 at Richer Sounds.

If you refuse to pay a premium for a good TV, then this could be the deal for you.

In our full Panasonic W90A review, we were happy to praise this balanced performer for its rich, authentic colours, three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion handling.

Sure, it doesn't feature the fancy Mini LED backlighting of its rivals, but its Full Array Local Dimming LED backlight is so well controlled that it gives many Mini LED models a run for their money.

Packed with features, the W90A runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip, supports all four of the current TV HDR formats—HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – and there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

For gamers, there's an impressive feature set including 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, as well as Dolby Vision gaming.

There are just two HDMI 2.1 ports on board, with one doubling as the set's eARC, but at this price, that's more than acceptable.

At £449 at Richer Sounds, this is a great deal with a big saving – and you don't even have to sign up to their VIP Club to get your hands on it.

