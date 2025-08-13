Save an unbelievable £1000 on this stunning 5-star 8K Samsung TV

This is one of those deals that has you picking your jaw up off the floor. It's for the 65-inch Samsung QN900D, which you can now snap up at John Lewis for £2999. That's a £1000 saving off the launch price and a full £500 lower than the last deal we saw on it.

The QN900D is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and if you were considering buying an 8K TV, this has to be on your wishlist. At the time of writing, there were only six left in stock, which means now is the time to act.

Samsung QN900D: was £3,999 now £2,999 at John Lewis We gave the 75-inch version of the Samsung QN900D an impressive five stars, and we would expect this 65-inch model to perform equally well. It has groundbreaking 8K upscaling, is exceptionally bright and has a spectacular design. Right now, there's a huge saving of £1000 at John Lewis. That brings it well below the previous lowest price we saw it in February.

When we reviewed the 75-inch Samsung QN900D mode, we gave it a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award. Though this offer is on the 65-inch, the features and design are incredibly similar. So, if you're in the market for a stunning 8K TV, here's where we think you should be looking – especially with the current deal at John Lewis.

In our full Samsung QN900D review, we said, "The QN900D is arguably the sleekest, most futuristic-looking LCD TV in town. For starters, as the premium example for 2024 of Samsung’s Infinity Air concept, its screen sits in a frame so narrow that for once it actually almost lives up to its ‘bezel-free’ claims."

Yes, there's thrilling Dolby Atmos sound included with 12 speakers built in to immerse you in the action, but pairing with a matching soundbar is a solid idea.

Feature-wise, it's all about that stunning 8K Ultra HD screen resolution boasting a 7680x4320 pixel count. When it comes to smart tech, it's kitted out with Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby and Samsung SmartThings all enabled. And for gamers, there are four 2.1 HDMIs to run 4K/120Hz, Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for connected PC players, VRR (including AMD Freesync Premium Pro) and Super Ultrawide GameView with compatible games.

Get all this and more for £2999 at John Lewis.

