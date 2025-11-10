While we've long been big fans of the Amazon Fire TV Stick series, the tech giant's TV efforts have been a bit more hit and miss.

So imagine our surprise when we reviewed the Omni QLED series of TVs, which are not only packed with features but also deliver a far better performance than you would expect at the price.

And that price has only got better. The 55-inch set from this budget TV line has dropped to £410 at Amazon, a whopping £340 off the launch price. That's the lowest price we've seen for this size!

While we haven't reviewed the 55-inch model of this TV, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED and even more blown away by the 50-inch version.

As you'd expect from the creators of the Fire Stick, Amazon's budget offering is well-equipped with features. This includes, of course, the brand's intuitive Fire OS platform, which supports Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Now, Discovery and even Freeview.

The Omni QLED goes further than some flagships by supporting all four HDR standards: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. This even includes HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjust according to the brightness and hue of the ambient light in a room.

Gamers should be satisfied too, with ALLM, VRR and a Dolby Vision game mode. Bear in mind that a 60Hz panel means 4K/120Hz gaming is out of reach, though.

While the jam-packed features of the Omni QLED were not a surprise, the impressive picture quality was a very welcome one. We even gave the 50-inch Omni QLED five stars, largely thanks to its authentically cinematic performance.

Amazon has emerged as a serious budget TV contender in recent years, and its value-oriented Omni QLED range offers convenience and usability alongside competitive features, prices and specs. You can now get the 55-inch Omni QLED at Amazon for £410, its lowest-ever price.

