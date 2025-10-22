It's been a great year for Mini LED TVs, with three appearances in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 and a reevaluation of our Mini LED buying advice.

Now you can get on the Mini LED TV bandwagon at a relatively affordable price – the 65-inch Hisense U8N is on sale for £880 at Amazon.

That's a huge saving of £920 off the £1800 launch price, and the lowest price we've seen for this model.

The catch? There are only three sets left in stock at Amazon – so you'll have to move quickly to make sure you get this bargain.

Save 51% (£920) Hisense 65U8N: was £1,800 now £880 at Amazon If you want a great value, top end Mini LED TV then the Hisense U8N is a solid choice. The set offers an impressive, balanced picture, fantastic upscaling capabilities, a 4K@144Hz refresh rate for gamers and an all-encompassing streaming selection. Get it at its lowest price now.

While the settings require some tinkering with, we think this 65-inch set delivers an extremely solid picture for the money. In our four-star Hisense U8N review, we said "holistically the U8N delivers a balanced image that gets so much right; there’s no hint of oversharpening, whites are controlled and bright scenes full of detail".

The Hisense U8N is also hugely likeable when it comes to 4K upscaling – it took our notoriously difficult True Grit test disc and passed with flying colours, retaining shadow detail and composure while adding sharpness. Perfect for anyone with plenty of Blu-rays lying around!

Gaming support is solid with two HDMI 2.1 inputs and a high 4K/144Hz refresh rate that will even appeal to PC gamers, while HDR support is present in all of the major formats, namely HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG.

Hisense’s own VIDAA U7.6 software supports all the standard streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as local services such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and My5. A Freely tuner also means you can stream live and on-demand TV all in one place.

Our review noted that the Hisense U8N’s 2.1.2 in-built speaker system is merely ok, but this is fairly common in TV setups and won't be an issue if you have a capable soundbar.

Our biggest issue with the Hisense U8N was that the launch price was in line with more accomplished OLED sets, but with £920 off, the flagship Mini LED becomes much easier to recommend. Get the Hisense U8N for £880 at Amazon while stocks last.

