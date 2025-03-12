Quick! Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED has crashed to its lowest ever price

published

It's cheaper than the LG C4

Samsung S90D 48-inch TV on a marble table with Top Gun Maverick playing on screen
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Samsung's range of OLED TVs is mighty impressive. But while the QD-OLED model, the flagship Samsung S95D, will cost you a pretty penny, there's always the 55-inch S90D. And right now, it's seriously worth considering, thanks to a deal we've spotted.

For just £948 at Amazon, it's the lowest ever price we've seen for this model, which would've originally set you back £1799. A 55-inch Samsung OLED TV for less than £950? That's right. And while the rivalry with its direct competitor, the LG C4, continues to blaze on — right now, the S90D is definitely winning on price.

Samsung QE55S90D OLED TV was £1799 now £948 at Amazon (save £851)

Samsung QE55S90D OLED TV was £1799 now £948 at Amazon (save £851)
The Samsung S90D is a compact OLED TV with solid contrast, balanced colours and sharp details. All excellent properties for any set. Despite the absence of Samsung's Quantum Dots, it still impressed when we first got hands on. And now, it's even more impressive with a massive £851 saving off the original price.

Last year, the What HiFi? team got hands on with the Samsung S90D (48-inch model) at the "World of Samsung" experience in Frankfurt. And while we weren't able to give a final verdict, we certainly found that the "early signs were promising". And right now, there's one pretty deal to take advantage of, securing the 55-inch Samsung S90D for just £948 at Amazon.

It's packed out with features from a powerful HDR OLED screen, to a LaserSlim design, to an intelligent 4K AI processor. Plus, if you're into gaming, Samsung has included its usual suite of four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets with 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support.

The S90D also sports a familiar array of HDR and audio format features, including HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, and as expected there's no Dolby Vision support. Although we would recommend pairing it up with a Dolby Atmos soundbar — which you could well do with your £850 saving.

Software-wise, it's running Samsung's Tizen operating system, which means access to all your favourite apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

So, for this spectacular saving, you can get the Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV for under £950. And that's something we've not been able to say before. It's part of Amazon's current sale, so we can't say how long it'll stick around. But we'd hurry if you're in the market for such a find.

Read our full Samsung S90D hands-on review

Check out the best TVs: tried and tested

And why not browse the best TV deals?

Grace Dean
Contributor

