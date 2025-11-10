A new low! The 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV just undercut its own lowest price by £100 ahead of Black Friday
Will it get any lower?
The Sony Bravia 8 II might be the best 65-inch TV of the year for pure performance, but the LG C5 trumps it for value. That's truer now than ever before, as the C5 has hit its lowest ever price – it's just £1499 at Richer Sounds.
That's £100 cheaper than its previous low, and a whopping total discount of £1200! And Black Friday is still weeks away.
The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon. Just enter code RSTV200 at checkout, or buy in store.
Read our LG C5 (55in) review
Despite being one of the more affordable OLED TVs out there, the LG C5 is arguably the most handsome, with the majority of the chassis being astonishingly thin.
It's also incredibly light for a 65-inch TV, which is great for your back (and wall, if you're wall-mounting it).
The webOS smart platform has a few too many adverts (many would say that one ad is too many), but it's also packed to the gills with properly optimised streaming apps that play all of their content in the best formats possible, including Dolby Vision and Atmos where available.
For gamers, it's really hard to do better than the C5. Unlike the vast majority of rivals (including flagship sets from other brands), this step-down model has four full-fat HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.
In fact, those sockets support 4K/144Hz, though you'll need a gloriously powerful PC to take advantage of that.
One of the greatest charms of an LG OLED is that it works so well almost right out of the box. Just select the Filmmaker Mode preset and you will get a performance that's brilliantly balanced and natural in terms of colours and contrast, but also plenty dynamic, sharp, detailed and downright thrilling.
The one downside to the C5 is that its sound is pretty poor, even by the low standards of TVs. Still, we always recommend adding a dedicated sound system to any TV, and at least this deal means that you hopefully have a little money left over for just that.
Please don't feel you should go for an LG soundbar, though, as they're not particularly good and the intra-brand synergy isn't worth the sonic sacrifices. Instead, the Sonos Arc Ultra is a great option if you have the money for it, while the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is great at the more affordable end.
That £1200 saving will hopefully give you plenty of options.
