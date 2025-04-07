Looking for a feature-rich soundbar, complete with Dolby Atmos support, and at an affordable price? Look no further.

The JBL Bar 300 has dropped to just £239 at Richer Sounds – the lowest price we've ever seen for this soundbar and an almost £100 saving.

It will cost you a fair bit more unless you're a member but fortunately becoming a member is totally free and really simple with a quick sign up. Waste no time, this is an excellent deal.

We gave the JBL Bar 300 a solid four-star rating but it's absolutely a worthy competitor given its such good value for what you get – and that was when we tested it at £330.

It delivers clear and crisp dialogue, an impressive low-end and a great feature set, even if it was slightly bright at times and not as musical as the best.

But it's absolutely full of features and comes with Dolby Atmos as well as a strong set of streaming options, which is great for such a low price.

As we said in our full review: "The Bar 300 packs Dolby Atmos, an automatic calibration system and streaming smarts into a price that undercuts rivals that cost considerably more. The bottom line is that it will very likely be an improvement on your TV’s built-in speakers."

And though its greatest competitor the Sony HT-S2000 is currently down to £269, the JBL Bar 300 beats it on price with this deal.

So, with a quick and free sign up, you can grab it for just £239 at Richer Sounds. A special price for a totally capable soundbar.

MORE:

Read our full review of the JBL Bar 300

These are the best soundbar deals we recommend

And check out the best soundbars with options for every need