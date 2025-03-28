At its lowest price yet, this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar is more tempting than ever

If you are disappointed by your TV's sound quality from the built-in speakers alone, you may well be in the market for a soundbar as a way to boost your TV's audio prowess.

For those not looking to break the bank with a soundbar, we have spotted an Amazon Big Spring Sale deal on an excellent affordable alternative to some of the pricier models on the market. The five-star Sony HT-S2000 is available for £269 at Amazon, saving you a respectable £81.

At its lowest price ever, this offer on one of our favourite affordable models from the past year is well worth considering.

Sony HT-S2000 soundbar was £350 now £269 at Amazon (save £81)

The Sony HT-S2000 is a fine Dolby Atmos soundbar at full price but this £61 discount makes it all the more tempting for anyone looking to upgrade their TV sound without spending a fortune. The HT-S2000 is compact, has Bluetooth and most importantly fires out a clear, crisp and dynamic sound.

In our HT-S2000 review, we said "if you want clearer, more dynamic and direct sound from your TV at a price that won’t put you off, then the Sony really is an easy sell."

It's a neat little bar (more suited to smaller rooms) that focuses on sound quality rather than packing in every feature under the sun. The most important factor, though, is that this Sony soundbar will pretty much certainly be a big upgrade on your TV’s built-in speakers.

The soundbar features a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer which offers 250W of power. Inside the bar, there are three X Balance speaker units, with the centre channel driver designed specially to enhance the clarity of dialogue. The Sony keeps it simple with sockets for HDMI eARC, optical audio and USB connections built-in. Bluetooth 5.2 support is also included for wireless streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

Its budget price tag means you don't have the luxury of upward-firing drive units in the HT-S2000 – the height channels for spatial audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are achieved virtually. This is achieved using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine psychoacoustic sound processing system – and the results are very good given it has fewer drivers to work with. The panning and movement of effects is nicely handled and, though it can't quite match the Sonos Beam Gen 2, the extra money you save on the Sony should be welcomed.

If you want clearer and more dynamic sound from your TV at a very reasonable price, this Sony soundbar is a great recommendation. And, for just £269 at Amazon, this deal should be taken very seriously.

MORE:

Read our full Sony HT-S2000 review

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy right now

How to choose and set up a soundbar