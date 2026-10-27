This Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar creates an immersive bubble of sound that's rare for this price – and it's on sale

Looking for a Dolby Atmos soundbar system?

Well, if you have a mid-range budget, then look no further. We were blown away when we heard the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, thanks to its meaty bass and enveloping Atmos experience. It's a top option at this level.

It's so good, in fact, that we've just bestowed upon it a What Hi-Fi? Award for the best soundbar system priced between £250 and £500.

And that price just got a bit better – the Bravia Theatre System 6 is now back down from £499 to a low of £419 at B&Q.

The audio quality of the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is top-notch, but we'll admit the design is a little oddball.

The Bravia Theatre System 6 has amplification built into the subwoofer, which is wired to the soundbar. The sub also wirelessly transmits to a receiver box at the back of the room, which has a wired link to the two surround speakers.

The idea is that you get all the benefits of having wired speaker connections without having reels of cable running through your living room.

It's certainly a unique setup, but we're glad to report that it pays off in terms of sound quality.

"The Atmos processing, in particular, is superb," our Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 review reads. "During K’s baseline test in Blade Runner 2049, the unseen interviewer’s voice is placed precisely behind and slightly above you, while K’s voice remains firmly anchored to the screen.

"In the following scene in K’s apartment, Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind floats ambiently overhead, just as it should, and when he and Joi head out onto the balcony, the layered city soundscape spreads convincingly around the room, with the various audio advertisements clearly and accurately positioned in space."

Dialogue is crisp and intelligible even during busy scenes, and the system proves to be surprisingly rhythmic and tonally flexible when it comes to music too.

Connections include an HDMI eARC/ARC port, an optical and a 3.5mm input. There's also 1000W of power on offer – rather a lot for your money – and support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Sony's atypical design delivers a fully immersive surround sound experience. It's the top option you'll find at this price, especially with £80 off at B&Q.

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