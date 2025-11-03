Sony's 4K laser projector range is as expensive as it is impressive, with one model – namely the flagship Bravia Projector 9 – costing an eye-watering £27,599 / $31,999.

Thankfully, there is a step-down model in the range that we thoroughly approve of, and it's now even cheaper thanks to a Black Friday offer. We initially tested the VPL-XW5000ES at £5999 / $5998 / AU$9990 back in in 2022, and it's won no less than four Product of the Year Awards since then.

However, Richer Sounds has a Black Friday deal on this Award-winning projector that can save you thousands of pounds right now. It's easy as pie to score this saving, as the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Save £2,000 Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector: was £5,999 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. Not only did we rate it highly when we reviewed it, but the projector has also gone on to win the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.

You can get cheaper 4K projectors, but none that boasts the VPL-XW5000ES's native 4K resolution and laser lighting.

Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native Full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

The image it creates is spectacular. Our in-house testing experts say in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it “redefines projector expectations at its price”.

It earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides: there is no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world to be fair but is desirable; and the two HDMI connections do support 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K, only 1080p.

Otherwise, we have very few complaints. This is a highly desirable projector – and is priced as such, of course. That is a touch more palatable now, though, thanks to this discount.

At £3999 at Richer Sounds, it is incredible value for anyone looking to start or upgrade their home cinema. The best part is that you don't need to do anything to unlock this discount, as the saving is automatically applied once you check out with this

MORE:

Read our full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

The best projectors you can buy, budget to premium

And check out our Sony Bravia Projector 8 review