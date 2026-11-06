Looking for an affordable 4K home cinema projector? This five-time Award winner is in the early Black Friday sales

If you're putting together a proper home cinema, you'll want a dedicated projector to deliver true movie magic.

And if you're unsure which to get, then we'd recommend looking at the Sony VPL-XW5000ES partly because of just how good value it is, but mainly because it delivers stellar picture quality.

The VPL-XW5000ES caused quite a stir upon its release as the world's cheapest truly native 4K laser projector, while still managing to produce gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures. Pictures so good, in fact, that it sits at the top of our list of best projectors and just racked up its fifth(!) What Hi-Fi? Award.

And it's now even cheaper. The Sony VPL-XW5000ES is now £3799 at Richer Sounds, a rather amazing discount of £2200.

Use the code BLACK200 at checkout to get this saving!

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £2,200 Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £3,799 at Richer Sounds Sony's most affordable 4K laser projector remains the benchmark in its class for an incredible fifth year. If you want a 4K home cinema projector on the more affordable end, we recommend the Sony VPL-XW5000ES for stunningly detailed pictures. Use the code BLACK200 at checkout

The Sony VPL-XW5000ES has three key selling points. Firstly, it's a truly native 4K laser projector for a rather astounding price.

Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native Full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K (3840x2160) pixel count on its 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

Secondly, as we mentioned above, Sony has moved to laser for the 5000ES. Sony's previous entry-level models relied on lamps, which have to be replaced every few thousand hours of use and suffer relatively rapid degradation in brightness. Laser removes these inconveniences and ongoing costs.

Thirdly, the 5000ES is equipped with Sony's exceptional X1 Ultimate processing. The X1 Ultimate platform adds features such as digital contrast optimisation, object-based HDR remastering and object-based resolution enhancement, and proves to be phenomenally effective given that projectors traditionally feel miles behind TVs when it comes to image processing.

The result? Picture quality that redefines projector expectations at this price.

"Black levels are excellent," our Sony VPL-XW5000ES review reads.

"Deep, rich and neutrally toned, with none of the infusion of red or blue undertones that can affect dark scenes on many other (especially laser) projectors. There’s no interference over the image’s punchiest elements, either, from the ‘rainbow effect’ colour striping noise often seen with rival DLP projectors."

Sharpness is phenomenal too, with native 4K images that are detailed, dense, three-dimensional and crisp.

There are a few compromises, though, as to be expected at this price – there's no support for the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, and while there is 120Hz gaming support, this is limited to 1080p HD.

But we'll take a compromise or two given just how much is on offer. Sony's most affordable 4K laser projector just got a bit more affordable with £2200 off at Richer Sounds.

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Read our full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

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