While there's loads of great bargains to pick up during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retailer isn't the only one offering some standout deals.

And if you're in the market for a projector with home cinema-friendly picture quality, this deal at Richer Sounds beats Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the BenQ W2720i projector for just £1799 at Richer Sounds. That's a £200 saving!

All you have to do is sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP Club, which fortunately is super simple, very quick and totally free.

Save £200 BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

The BenQ W2720i is truly a projector for all seasons which led us to say in our full review: "The W2720i's combination of living room-friendly smarts and home cinema-friendly picture quality is seriously hard to resist."

At first glance, you're looking at a built-in sound system, auto set-up, unusual AI-bolstered performance enhancements and Google TV smart platform that make it look like your everyday casual living-room projector.

But, it's so much more than that. Despite its relatively high price for a projector, which might put you off a bit, there's a multitude of good reasons why it's got a more premium price tag.

You've got Filmmaker Mode, designed to deliver images that stay true to the main established image standards, 2500 lumens of claimed peak light output and a fully calibrated projector right out of the box.

In short, the BenQ W2720i is more like a serious home theatre projector with impressive 120Hz feeds, three HDMIs, one of which provides ARC support for passing sound, and a Fast mode for reducing input lag. All of which will be enticing news for gamers.

And if, like me, you hate a cable, you'll be pleased to hear the W2720i supports wi-fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. Plus, its integrated Android TV smart system has all the popular streaming services onboard.

So, how does it hold up when it comes to actually projecting your movies, TV shows and games? Well, in our full review, we said: "So many aspects of the W2720i’s pictures feel right, in fact, that it’s actually hard to break them down into their constituent elements. We instead keep finding ourselves just getting caught up in what we are watching."

And while the W2720i's built-in sound system isn't exactly the most powerful we've heard, the speakers can project dialogue, ambient effects and the trebly sound of good film soundtracks a decent distance away.

Ultimately, it's a remarkable all-rounder that's currently enjoying a lovely price drop of just £1799 at Richer Sounds, beating Prime Day deals like nobody's business.

