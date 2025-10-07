Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, but for this super-sweet deal, you don't have to be a Prime member at all. It's for the five-star Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now discounted down to £40 at Amazon.

Say yes to a £30 saving on the device's list price and hello to one of the best TV streaming devices under £100.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers a clear and punchy picture with a wide range of streaming apps supported, and it's a complete no-brainer at this price.

Save 43% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This outstanding five-star streaming stick is a powerful plug-and-play solution that can upgrade your streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any "dumb" TV. A £30 discount sees the popular stick return to its lowest ever price.

But what makes this streaming device so special?

In our full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) we loved its ease of use and wide coverage of streaming apps, as well as its detailed picture.

It comes equipped with double the storage compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming, and a more powerful processor compared to the step-down Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Fire OS streaming platform includes a wealth of apps – with everything from Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, to niche services like Mubi and Shudder included. There's also support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR.

Even at its full price, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes in cheaper than rivals such as the Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer. That makes this saving ideal for those looking to get an easy-to-use 4K streaming device without breaking the bank.

