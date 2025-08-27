If you are a subscriber to any of the major streaming services out there, you will most likely have noticed that there has been a crackdown on password sharing outside of households.

Disney Plus, for example, automatically sets up a 'Household' for your account based on the devices you use and your 'primary residence'. So if you try to login from a different place, it will ask you to verify your account using a one-time passcode.

That makes it much trickier to share your account with multiple people, especially when you have family members not living in the same place.

And, with the new university year starting back up again very soon, you might be wondering how to get your child access without having to create a brand-new account.

Luckily, we have spotted a nifty solution that could save you a few bucks as well.

Some streaming services offer an Extra Member feature where you can add another user for a lower price than creating a separate profile, all with access to the same video and audio quality as you.

With Disney Plus, adding this extra will cost £4 / $7 per month if you have the Standard with Ads account (note that this tier is not available in Australia) , and £5 / $10 / AU$8 for both Standard and Premium subscription. This is quite the saving when you consider that the Premium account subscription will set you back £13 / $16 / AU$18 per month.

There are some caveats to be aware of, as there always is with these things. You can only have one Extra Member, and they must live in the same country as the account holder.

Netflix offers a similar feature and if you have the Premium subscription you can add up to two extra members costing £5 / $9 / AU$8 each per month.

So, if you are looking for a way to give your kid the best streaming experience possible while away from home without forking out a load of extra cash, this could be the way to go.

