If you're on the hunt for one of the best streaming devices – one that boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities – you need to take a look at the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen).

Originally priced at £59, it has been slashed to just £20 at Argos.

The super compact stick serves up streaming smarts directly to your TV. We should say that, while we haven’t reviewed this second-gen model, we were big fans of the performance and picture quality of the first-generation of the video streamer.

This follow-up version is now at its lowest price ever, with the previous record low being £25, so we don't recommend hanging around.

Best deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick second-gen

Lowest ever price Save £39 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59 now £20 at Argos With a whopping 66% discount, we have no qualms recommending one of Amazon’s most popular streaming sticks. Despite not having reviewed this second-generation model, we loved the original, rating it a full five stars and giving it a What Hi-Fi? Award. At this price, you're unlikely to find anything better.

This model boasts a quicker 1.7GHz processor than its predecessor, making it 30 per cent faster. And it supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming (though you will need a compatible router to see the benefit). Like its predecessor, it supports all four formats of HDR (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus) as well as Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio with virtual height channels.

As the name suggests, it's equipped for 4K visuals.

The Alexa Voice Remote lets you control the unit by speaking, and it can control your TV, soundbar and AV receiver too.

The Fire TV operating system gives you access to all the major streaming apps, including Prime Video (of course), Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer and Paramount+.

The Xbox app lets you play console-quality games without a dedicated games machine. Plus you can control your other smart home devices using the Alexa voice control.

The Fire TV Stick 4K up against some tough competition in the form of the Google TV Streamer, which earned four stars from us. But given that the Fire TV Stick 4K is a quarter of the price of its Google rival, this will probably be an easy decision for many.

You can pick it up for £20 at Argos.

