England vs Scotland live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2025 match for free online

The England vs Scotland live stream on the third weekend of the 2025 Six Nations is the latest instalment of the world's oldest international rugby match for the Calcutta Cup. Both sides have a loss to table toppers Ireland on their tournament CV, as Scotland go for a record fifth win in a row against the Auld Enemy south of the border.

England vs Scotland 2025 Six Nations is free to watch in the UK and Ireland, and from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, if you're away from home. It's Peacock TV and DAZN in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand.

England Scotland live stream: preview

This 2025 Six Nations game between England and Scotland will take place at Twickenham in London. The match kicks off on Saturday, February 22 at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 3.45am AEDT (Sun.).

England's 26-25 victory over France last weekend was a huge boost for head coach Steve Borthwick, whose side finally put together a full 80-minute performance after leading Ireland, New Zealand and Australia in recent times without registering the win. Momentum is crucial in international rugby and Elliot Daly's late try against Les Bleus delivered a sense of positivity the side has lacked since the World Cup. Ollie Lawrence has impressed at centre this tournament, along with Tom Curry in the back row.

Never before in the Calcutta Cup's 153-year history have Scotland won five successive games against England, but that's the shot at history that Gregor Townsend's side have on Saturday. Unbeaten in their last three trips to Twickenham after going 38 years without a victory at English HQ, the Scots will be desperate to put last weekend's 32-18 defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield behind them. With Finn Russell passed fit, expect plenty of high balls for inexperienced England full-back Marcus Smith, more naturally a fly-half, to deal with.

You can watch all 2025 Six Nations games online for FREE, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream England vs Scotland in your country and from anywhere in the world.

England vs Scotland FREE live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free England vs Scotland live stream is on ITVX, while in Ireland it will be streamed for for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend NordVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Six Nations live streams, including England vs Scotland, while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream England vs Scotland

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for England vs Scotland, you may wish to choose a server in the UK or Ireland.

3. Then head over to ITVXor RTÉ Player or your chosen streamer on your browser or device and enjoy your free England vs Scotland live stream!

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in the UK

You can watch England vs Scotland live on ITV1 this Saturday afternoon at 4.45pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on ITVX, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream content live or on-demand on ITVX, you'll need a valid TV licence.

Remember: use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in Ireland

Every game of the 2025 Six Nations is being shown for free in Ireland.

Free-to-air channel RTÉ 2 will show England vs Scotland live.

That also means you'll be able to stream the game via RTÉ Player, which is available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2025 Six Nations live in Australia, including England vs Scotland.

To watch every game ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($12 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to loads more international rugby, as well as other top tier sports, including Champions League soccer, Grand Slam tennis and Formula E motor racing.

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in the USA

NBC's Peacock streaming service is showing every game of the 2025 Six Nations live in the USA, including England vs Scotland.

Peacock starts from only $7.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Matches are also going out on CNBC, but not live. If you have CNBC in your cable package, you'll be able to watch on TV or online with your login credentials. We'd recommend checking your schedules to see when they're planning to show each game.

Outside the US? Peacock is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Six Nations rugby courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2025 tournament, including England vs Scotland.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($29.99) and monthly ($49.99) passes.

Travelling abroad? Live stream this year's Six Nations on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in South Africa

To watch all Six Nations 2025 fixtures in South Africa, including England vs Scotland, you'll need access to SuperSport.

If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is showing every game of the 2025 Six Nations live in Canada, including England vs Scotland.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

As well as giving you every Six Nations 2025 match, DAZN also has exclusive rights in Canada to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, while the serve has dedicated apps for a wide variety of mobile devices, set top boxes and smart TVs.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Watch England vs Scotland live stream in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will be covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back $25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at $169 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

British fan in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.