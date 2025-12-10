If you're after a Bluetooth speaker right now, but for whatever reason are against grabbing one of this year's Award-winning JBL options, then we have some good news.

Specifically, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd gen) is now discounted down to £109 at Amazon. Starting life out at £150, this deal offers a generous £40 discount and could easily be a handsome alternative to the likes of JBL and Sony.

Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

We haven't reviewed the speaker, but our experience with the original SoundLink Flex means we're happy to flag it as something to consider as an alternative to our usual recommendations at its current price.

Just be aware, you are taking an added risk buying blind, and JBL's current offerings are a tried and tested factor we recommend for a reason.

The original Bose SoundLink Flex was very hard to dislike. Considering how nice it is to look at and to use, it was the sort of speaker you could have playing in the kitchen or accompanying you during your morning shower.

It would survive if you took it in with you, in fact, thanks to its IP67 water and dustproof rating, a certification which carries over into the second-gen model's repertoire. The newer model looks just as slim and stylish as ever, with a sophisticated aesthetic that can make rivals from the likes of JBL and Ultimate Ears look just a touch crude by comparison.

The first-gen model was exceedingly easy to operate thanks to its comprehensive app, built-in microphone for taking calls, stereo pairing of compatible speakers and on-unit control buttons. 12 hours of battery life doesn't exactly hurt, either.

We found the SoundLink Flex to be an admirable performer. As we stated in our review: "The Bose is no slouch: whether you’re listening to Rage Against The Machine, Dua Lipa or the Game Of Thrones soundtrack, it has more than enough punch and flow to hold your interest".

With Bose promising a "big, bold sound" with "clear, balanced audio" and a deep bass reproduction, the second-generation speaker should hopefully build on the talents of its predecessor.

Straightforward, portable and stylish and, thanks to £40 off, very well priced over at Amazon. Time for a Bose bargain?

