I'll be the first to admit that I'd be as tempted as anyone to pick up the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) now that it's on a discount. £25 off its original £300 asking price at Amazonisn't a whopping saving, but it's enough to make a speaker that many would-be buyers are already coveting that bit more attractive. So shiny...

If you want sleek style and the chic cachet that comes from owning a B&O Bluetooth speaker, however, I'd recommend going for the older model, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen). It's just as lovely to look at as the newer model, offers built-in Alexa capabilities, and at just £158 at Peter Tyson, it's a heck of a lot cheaper to get hold of one.

The third-generation Beosound A1 features, says B&O, "the largest woofer in its class, delivering deeper bass" for a "rich, room-filling sound from a compact form". The circular speaker offers up twin 30-watt Class D amplifiers powering the 82.5mm woofer and a 15mm tweeter, with Bang & Olufsen promising sonic gains that see 2025’s edition outshine the older model.

The work has mostly paid off, and there's no doubt that the third generation speaker outstrips its predecessor in almost every area that matters. That midrange is particularly nice, evidencing a real sweetness and authenticity that makes vocals and mid frequency textures shine.

From its lovely build to its compact dimensions and sweet, natural sound, the B&O Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is, to steal from our review, "the kind of thing that you can’t help but covet".

If you're smart, though, you'll direct your gaze to the older generation B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen). It's just as good looking as the newer model (they essentially look the same), and while it isn't quite as sonically refined as the newer iteration, you'll find no complaints from us regarding the older A1's involving, surprisingly spacious sound.

Plus, you still get Alexa integration, and while that may not necessarily be a huge deal if your speaker spends most of its time on the road and away from the wi-fi, it's a nice bonus to have all the same.

The biggest difference, of course, comes with regard to price. £169 at Peter Tyson compared with £275 at Amazon is a difference of £106, and for our money, you're better off getting an older speaker and keep those pound notes in your pocket.

