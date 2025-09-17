The JBL Flip 7 is the latest in a long line of JBL Bluetooth speakers that deliver where it counts: sound performance and build quality.

Better still, right now you can own the Flip 7 for just £109 at Richer Sounds. It might only be a £20 discount, but for the money you'll get a speaker that will last for many years to come.

The discount is just for Richer Sounds VIP Club members, but don't worry, it's absolutely free to join. Simply fill in the online form and you'll get instant access to this deal and others.

The JBL Flip 7 has to be the best Flip that JBL has ever made. We said as much when we awarded it a top spot among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, and here's why.

Sonically, it's a huge step forward for the speaker with marked improvements across the board when it comes to build, usability and features.

While it still boasts the iconic burrito shape that JBL users know and love, there have been a few welcome improvements, including an upgrade to the waterproof and dustproof ratings, which are now IP68 certified over the IP67 of the older gen.

So, if you're planning a summer BBQ or some time by the pool, the JBL Flip 7 is ready to bring the tunes.

And using it just got a whole lot easier, too. The control buttons have been intelligently designed for ease of use, alongside a high-quality and stable wireless connection, making connecting your tunes via Bluetooth 5.4 or the USB-C input a total breeze.

Portability has also improved. You've now got more options than ever in how you travel around with your JBL Flip 7 – the built-in adjustable carry loop can now be applied as either a small fabric finger loop or carabiner hook, both of which can be detached and swapped.

Plus, 14 hours of battery life on a single charge is better than ever before, with an extra two if you're using Playtime Boost. This lowers the bass a little, but will mean a couple more hours with your tunes.

Feature-wise, there's Auracast functionality, meaning you can pair up two Flip 7s in stereo or hook up multiple Auracast-compatible units via the JBL Portable app for seamless multi-room sound.

In our review, we said the Flip 7 is "the best-sounding Flip there's ever been" with whole new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms, and far more bass.

This led our expert testers to say, "We know this is a fairly compact portable Bluetooth speaker, but judged on such terms, the Flip 7 evidences what you might call genuine musicality."

We said this well-priced and well-rounded speaker would be hard to beat at this price, but with £20 off at Richer Sounds, it looks like we're being truly spoilt.

