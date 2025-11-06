Where did this come from? We were expecting some decent savings in the early Black Friday sales, but this is on another level. The five-star JBL Flip 7 is our favourite affordable portable Bluetooth speaker under £150, a speaker we tentatively hoped might drop by £20 or £30 when Black Friday proper rolled around.

This, however, as shattered our expectations. The Flip 7's price has collapsed to just £80 at Amazon, a frankly ridiculous saving of £50 for a speaker that launched and we tested only this summer. That's one heck of a beefy deal, and it begs the question: how low can the Flip go?

The five-star JBL Flip 7 is one of our What Hi-Fi? Award winners for 2025 and one of the best Bluetooth speakers currently on the market, and unquestionably the best Flip that JBL has ever made. It represents a big step forward for the seventh-generation model thanks to advances in usability, build and sound quality.

With its rugged design and portable credentials, it's still more than able to provide clear, precise and enjoyable sound. There's a healthy 14 hours of battery life available on a single charge, ramped up with an extra two with Playtime Boost.

The brilliant burrito-shaped speaker also has an IP68 rating, which means it's dust-proof and waterproof against prolonged submersion in fresh water, improving upon the Flip 6's IP67 certification.

The Flip 7 also goes big on features. Firstly, it offers Auracast functionality, the new sharing technology which lets you pair two Flip 7s together in stereo or hook up multiple units via the JBL Portable app. There's also wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback via a USB-C cable.

Sonically, it's the best Flip we've ever heard. It's bassier than before, with a smoother, more refined profile than the more hard-edged Flip 6.

In our full five-star review, we said: "JBL has tweaked the Flip 7’s sound while adding a pleasing host of new features, performance benefits and improvements to its build and design, making for what now feels like the most well-rounded Flip ever."

This might be the best deal we've seen so far in the early Black Friday sales. £80 at Amazon for a great portable Bluetooth speaker? You'd be mad to miss out.

