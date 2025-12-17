Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen – but great sounding, five-star speakers are harder to come by. Fortunately, one of the previous mainstays of our best Bluetooth speakers guide is sporting a rather excellent discount right now.

For just £289 at Peter Tyson, the Dali Katch G2 can be yours for £60 off in Iron Black, Chilly Blue or Caramel White finishes.

Despite newer models taking its crown and offering more advanced features, we're still more than happy to recommend the Award-winning Dali if sound quality is your priority.

The Dali Katch G2 is one of the best sound-per-pound portable Bluetooth speakers, both comfortable in your home and on the road.

And while it got knocked off its spot in the best Bluetooth speakers by the JBL Xtreme 4, it's still a pick we're happy to recommend, especially at this price.

The first thing you'll notice about the Katch G2 is its classy design that's roughly the width of a hardback novel, slipping easily into your backpack, making it a great portable companion.

But under its well-designed svelte exterior there's still plenty of volume within the aluminium body for its woofers to deliver crisp, deep lows.

As we said in our original review: "Sonically, the Katch G2 is nothing short of a delight."

And while it's packed out with features, including Bluetooth 5.0 with support for aptX HD and aptX high-quality codecs, it's the unbelievable battery life that is a shining star – boasting 30 hours of playtime (depending on how loud you play your tunes).

Dali has also implemented a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode for the Katch G2, meaning you can pair two together for increased volume and separation.

So, if you're after a portable speaker that'll impress in both looks and sound, the Dali Katch G2 is one to consider. And at just £289 at Peter Tyson, it's the cheapest its ever been.

