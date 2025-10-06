The five-star JBL Flip 7 portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to £114 on Amazon ahead of the Prime Big Deals Day sales event that starts tomorrow – that's a £16 saving on its £130 asking price.

While this isn't quite the £109.24 all-time low the speaker hit back in July, it's close enough to make this a good opportunity for anyone who missed out on those summer savings.

Note that only the black model is available at this low discounted price, while the blue version can be yours for a pound more. The other colours remain at the full RRP.

Save £16 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £114 at Amazon The JBL Flip 7 is a more rounded performer than ever before, with new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handing of dynamics, a strong feature set and excellent rugged build quality. And right now, you can pick it up for just £114 – though only in the black finish.

The Flip 7 earned a five-star rating following our extensive testing and review, representing what we consider the best iteration of JBL's long-running small portable speaker series.

This seventh-generation model remains a great device to hold in hand, with its rugged design and portable credentials making it great to use no matter where you are.

Its IP68 water and dust resistance rating improves upon the Flip 6's IP67 certification, making it virtually impervious to the elements – whether you're dealing with sandy astroturf, garden hoses or bathtime mishaps.

The drop-proof credentials have been enhanced too, with beefier rubber guards at either end of the cylindrical chassis.

Inside, the Flip 7 benefits from an updated tweeter dome design for crisper high-frequency reproduction, alongside increased power driving the woofer for beefier bass response.

JBL's new AI Sound Boost tech also analyses soundwaves in real time to optimise the speaker's output without distortion.

Battery life has been boosted to 14 hours on a single charge, with an additional two hours available through Playtime Boost mode (though this feature reduces bass output in the process).

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Flip 7 also introduces wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback via USB-C, so you can fully hear your streaming service's hi-res quality.

The sonic improvements are where the Flip 7 truly shines. Our review found it delivered such substantial heft and body to Muse's Hysteria that it made the Flip 6 seem almost lacking by comparison.

Detail levels are strong for a speaker of this size as well, with instruments enjoying more bite and body, while the soundscape remains layered and uncluttered without sacrificing that sense of fun.

Other feature additions include Auracast functionality, allowing you to pair two Flip 7s together in stereo or connect multiple Auracast-compatible JBL units simultaneously via the JBL Portable app.

In short, at £114, the Flip 7 represents excellent value for a portable Bluetooth speaker of this calibre.

While the larger Charge 5 and newer Charge 6 will deliver more bass, for a compact unit that balances portability with performance, the Flip 7 is hard to fault – especially at this discounted price.

