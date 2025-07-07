Amazon is currently selling an Echo Dot (5th Generation) smart speaker bundle as part of its Prime Day sales event.

You can currently grab two Echo Dot (5th Generation) speakers in Charcoal, plus a Tapo L530BA Smart Light Bulb, for just £66 – down from the original bundle price of £130.

Here's what makes this deal particularly tempting – a single Echo Dot (5th Generation) speaker normally costs £66 on Amazon. In other words, with this deal, you're essentially getting a second five-star speaker and a smart bulb for free.

While this isn't the absolute rock-bottom price we've witnessed – the Echo Dot hit £22 during Black Friday 2023 – it's still an excellent deal for anyone wanting to spread smart audio across multiple rooms or share one with a friend.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

The Echo Dot (5th Generation) earned our full five-star rating when we reviewed it, and for good reason.

Amazon upgraded the speaker driver from 40mm to 44mm, and the difference is noticeable. During our testing, we were pleasantly surprised by how much sound this compact speaker manages to produce.

We threw some challenging tracks at it, including Greta Van Fleet's operatic Meeting The Master, and the little speaker handled the dynamics and range impressively well.

It particularly excels with upbeat material – Katy Perry's Hot N Cold practically bounced off the walls with energy, her vocals coming through clearly and authentically.

Of course, the laws of physics still applies. Bass response has its limits, and you'll hit distortion if you crank the volume too high.

But for everyday listening in smaller rooms, the Echo Dot delivers musical sound that punches well above its weight class.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Audio aside, the practical benefits are solid too. Alexa responds quickly to voice commands, whether you're asking for weather updates, setting alarms, or controlling compatible smart home devices.

The speaker plays nicely with most major streaming services as well – Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer are all supported, though Tidal users will be disappointed.

The Charcoal finish looks smart and unobtrusive, and build quality feels reassuringly solid despite the compact size.

One thing to note though – Amazon removed the 3.5mm output jack from this generation, which might frustrate users who want to connect to external audio systems.

The bundled Tapo smart bulb adds extra value, though we can't comment on its performance for obvious reasons. Even without it though, two Echo Dot speakers for £66 represents cracking value.

If you're looking to establish multi-room audio or want to gift quality smart speakers without breaking the bank, this is a deal that's definitely worth considering.

MORE:

Read our full review of the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Best smart speakers 2025 : tried and tested