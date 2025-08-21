One of our favourite smart speakers, the Sonos Era 300, has crashed to an excellent price

If you're looking for one of the best smart speakers and home spatial audio is one of your top priorities, then we'd tell you to seriously consider the Sonos Era 300.

And right now, we're even happier to say that, given this deal is £100 off, dropping the price to just £349 at Amazon.

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner and five-star performer, you'll get a huge scale of engaging sound, a wide range of features and the seamless Sonos experience.

It's why we said: "The Era 300 is an impressive speaker that can do it all."

The Award-winning Sonos Era 300 is our top pick when it comes to spatial audio, so if that's a priority for you, this Sonos smart speaker should be at the top of your list, too.

With an immense scale of sound that's detailed, spacious, dynamic and cohesive, it's a five-star speaker that's sure to impress.

Undeniably, its "cinched hourglass" shape is unique and a bit more of an acquired taste compared to the brand's more conservative designs, but when it comes to what its packed inside, it's most definitely all the things you'd expect from a Sonos seamless experience.

Smart features come courtesy of Amazon Alexa and Sonos voice control, with Google Assistant dropped due to a change in Google's technical requirements for third-party devices.

But the Era 300's headline feature is the support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos tracks, playing across both Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

And if that's a priority for you, then smart speakers don't come much more impressive than this.

AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming (wi-fi 6 is supported) and Bluetooth are also listening options for the Era 300 and we found the Bluetooth pairing to be incredibly quick and efficient.

There is also big news for AV fans: a pair of Sonos Era 300 can be used as Dolby Atmos surround speakers, delivering multi-channel rears for the first time.

In our full review, we say: "Sonos’s mission to deliver a great spatial audio experience from a single wireless speaker is a success, but that metric alone isn’t what makes the Sonos Era 300 an all-round enjoyable speaker. It performs admirably with any format of music you throw at it, no matter what source or genre."

And right now, it's dropped down to its best price of just £249 at Amazon. An excellent £100 saving.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Era 300 review

Check out the best wireless speakers 2025: tried and tested by our expert team

Looking for a Bluetooth alternative? Here's the best Bluetooth speakers for every budget