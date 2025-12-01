Hurry! Amazon drops a surprising discount on Bose's five-star Bluetooth speaker for Cyber Monday
£294 for the SoundLink Max? You've got to be kidding me!
It's hard to keep track of what day it is when Amazon's Black Friday week soars through the official Black Friday and crashes straight into Cyber Monday. We're left feeling a bit like we've taken a trip in the DeLorean.
Regardless of the actual date, what we do know is there are discounts to be had and there are some pretty serious ones.
Take the Bose SoundLink Max as one juicy example: it has dropped to the excellent price of just £294 at Amazon – that's the lowest we've ever seen it. In true sales fashion, however, it won't be hanging around for long.
The Bose SoundLink Max wraps up excellent sound quality and an enjoyable user experience in an attractive, outdoor-friendly package in Black, Blue or Yellow. We gave it a five-star review at £399 and now that price has dropped by a mega £105, we're feeling all kinds of ways about it.
Price match: Currys
The Bose SoundLink Max has impressed us since 2024 when it stormed onto the market as one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy, holding a spot as a speaker we would seriously consider.
Fortunately, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday week, this five-star speaker can be yours for a fraction of the usual price.
Serving up a powerful, musical sound that really mixes it with the best of them, the SoundLink Max delivers fun and force from a simple, understated design.
With a ruggedised, rubberised rectangle build holding an IP67 rating, it's water and dust-proof, as well as being nice and tactile. And the cute carry handle, which twists and locks into fitting on top of the main unit, makes it super portable, too.
Feature-wise, it's an impressive offering, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) all on board. And the Bose has Bluetooth multipoint, so you can have two devices connected simultaneously and switch between them at your leisure.
And that's on top of the claimed 20 hours of battery life, depending on how you use it. The amount of juice remaining is easily kept track of with a simple press and hold of the power button to find out how long you've got left to enjoy your tunes.
But how does it perform sonically? Straight out of the box, we found it to be very bassy. Turning down the bass setting to around minus five or six still gives us more than enough in terms of quantity but also improves the quality of sound.
In our full review, we say: "Once we tweak this setting, we leave the rest alone and just let the Bose get on with the job of entertaining us. Which it does extremely well."
It's a standout speaker that is unfussy and hugely enjoyable to listen to whatever you play through it.
And right now, in this cheeky Cyber Monday deal, you can grab it for just £294 at Amazon. You'll be hard pushed to find it at that price after the sales event is over.
