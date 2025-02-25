Deal alert! JBL’s five-star Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker hits an all-time low price

News
By
published

This stellar portable speaker is now available at Amazon with a tempting 17% discount from its usual price

Portable speaker: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Amazon has slashed the price of JBL's five-star rated Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker to its lowest recorded ever price – now available for just £148.79 (a £30.21 saving from its regular £179 price).

But don’t let the price alone sway your decision, as the Charge 5 Wi-Fi is a fantastic bit of kit in its own right, and is up there with some of the best Bluetooth speakers around.

Building on the foundation of the standard Bluetooth-only Charge 5, the addition of Wi-Fi brings support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast functionality – all welcome enhancements that open up all manner of music streaming possibilities.

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi
JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi: was £179 now £148.79 at Amazon

With top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi is a sturdy, reliable bit of kit for enjoying tunes on-the-go.
Five stars

View Deal

In our JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi review, our testing revealed a confident, well-organised sound that’s even better over Wi-Fi compared to Bluetooth. We also clocked a more refined sound with welcome flourishes of dynamic musicality, making the Charge 5 Wi-Fi the better option for those looking to squeeze as much sound quality out as possible, compared to its Bluetooth-only sibling.

The speaker retains JBL's signature rugged construction with its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, letting it shrug off any mishaps life may happen to throw its way. Battery life stands at approximately 20 hours of playback (though charging time increases to six hours from the standard model's four), and it also retains the practical ability to charge your phone via its USB-A port – particularly useful during extended outdoor excursions/woodland raves.

Other technical upgrades over the standard Charge 5 include Bluetooth 5.3 (versus 5.1), and a slightly larger sub, delivering subtle but appreciable sonic improvements. It also uses the improved JBL One App rather than the JBL Portable app used by the standard model.

While the lack of JBL's PartyBoost feature for linking with other JBL speakers remains a curious omission compared to the standard model, the comprehensive connectivity options and excellent sound quality more than make up for it, especially at this temptingly low price.

MORE:

Read our full JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi review

Best Bluetooth speakers: tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested

TOPICS
Esat Dedezade
Esat Dedezade
Freelance contributor
Read more
Sonos Era 100 on a wooden counter
The best Sonos Era 100 deals 2025
JBL Xtreme 4 next to Bose SoundLink Max
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025: tried and tested for every budget
JBL Charge 5
Best outdoor speakers 2025: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker
Best budget Bluetooth speakers 2025: top models tried and tested by our experts
Bowers &amp; Wilkins 607 S3 vs 606 S3
Best speaker deals: great savings on wireless and hi-fi speakers
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers under $100: budget models tested by our experts
Latest in Wireless Speakers
Apple HomePod 2 vs Apple HomePod
The affordable iPhone 16e is all well and good, but where's my new HomePod, Apple?
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition wireless speaker
The B&W Zeppelin Pro Edition makes a glaring omission – but it doesn't detract from its five-star performance
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition wireless speaker
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition
Zeppelin Pro Edition vesus Zeppelin 2021 banner image
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin (2021) vs Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro: what are the differences?
LG XBoom Go XG8T wireless speaker on wooden garden bench
LG XBoom Go XG8T
Sony LinkBuds Speaker wireless speaker held in hand above lawn
Sony LinkBuds Speaker
Latest in News
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
AirPods Pro 2 on a chair outside
Hearing aid features have now come to the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK
Michell Apollo phono stage with Muse power supply
Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts
Musical Fidelity B1xi
Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage
A close-up of the FiiO FT7 headphones&#039; earcups.
FiiO's FT7 flagship headphones take the fight to pricier rivals