January might be many people’s least favourite month of the year, but it’s not all doom and gloom. One way to cure the January blues, for instance, is to grab a bargain on a quality piece of hi-fi kit, such as this deal on the Monitor Audio Studio 89 standmounts.

If you’ve been spending the new year hunting for a new set of speakers, this could be just the thing you need to start the year off right. These compact standmounts not only sound fantastic, but they’re also some of the sleekest to have passed through our fingers.

Their price dropped to £1499 for Black Friday, but now they’re a further £80 cheaper. This means they’re now a whopping £580 cheaper than our £2000 testing price! Grab them for £1419 at Richer Sounds and start beating those January blues today.

Despite their slim cabinets, the Studio 89 feel incredibly solid and they’re finished to a very high standard. We tested a pair in the high-gloss black finish in 2024 and thought they looked lovely, with Monitor Audio’s distinctive gold anodised drivers standing out from the crowd.

This excellent build also extends to the quality of components used in these two-way speakers. They feature twin 10.8cm mid/bass drivers with a third-generation MPD (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) tweeter sandwiched in between them. Two rear-firing bass ports are also on board to reinforce the lower frequencies.

The result is a sound that we summarised in three words during our review: “detailed, agile and polished”. We also said they “have a good sense of rhythmic drive and the kind of surefooted timing that can’t help but get your feet tapping with appropriate music”.

To get the best sound from these five-star standmounts, we recommend a quality amplifier with plenty of punch. If you’ve got more to spend, the PMC Cor is a fantastic option, but you can’t go wrong with either the Cambridge Audio CXA81 or Arcam A15+.

Regardless, with the Studio 89 now being available for a hefty £580 cheaper than our £2000 testing price, this deal represents excellent value on a great piece of hi-fi kit. So, if you’re looking to beat the January blues with a new set of speakers, why not pick them up for £1419 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best speakers

Cambridge Audio takes on KEF with its first-ever active wireless stereo speaker systems

Onkyo and Klipsch tease upcoming hi-fi products for big 80th anniversary year