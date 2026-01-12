These Award-winning Q Acoustics floorstanders are still at their lowest-ever price – don't miss out!
The 5040 are still down to £699 at Peter Tyson
If you're seeking a pair of some of the best floorstanding speakers we've heard over the past few years, you could do a lot worse than the Q Acoutics 5040. Melding a full, dynamic sound that is defined by breadth, scale and authority, the unassuming towers earned a five-star rating and even a cheeky What Hi-Fi? Award when we reviewed them in 2024.
Since then, they've dropped in price a few times, but never as low as their current £699 tag at Peter Tyson, a saving of £300 from their original £999 figure.
Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers deal
The Q Acoustic 5040 have been sitting at their rock-bottom price of £699 for a while now, and while that's good news for savvy savers, we can't guarantee how long this price, or stocks, will last. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price, making for a deal that's well worth considering.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of floorstanders that don't take up loads of space but deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start.
At a technical level, the unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle. The 5040's mid/bass drivers use Q Acoustics' new 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.
The results are superb. As we said in our review: "The Q Acoustics 5040 are even-handed performers that simply step out of the way of the music and let it shine. When partnered with care, they deliver a wonderfully expressive and insightful performance that’s class-leading at this level".
Our only word of caution is that the 5040 do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you will want an amp or source that isn't too overenthusiastic. Partner them with something a little more refined and retrained if you want to take reign in that slightly enthusiastic temperament.
Get them sounding their best and Q Acoustic's five-star towers will delight you for decades. At £699 at Peter Tyson, you can't really go wrong.
