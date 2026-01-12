If you're seeking a pair of some of the best floorstanding speakers we've heard over the past few years, you could do a lot worse than the Q Acoutics 5040. Melding a full, dynamic sound that is defined by breadth, scale and authority, the unassuming towers earned a five-star rating and even a cheeky What Hi-Fi? Award when we reviewed them in 2024.

Since then, they've dropped in price a few times, but never as low as their current £699 tag at Peter Tyson, a saving of £300 from their original £999 figure.

Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers deal

If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of floorstanders that don't take up loads of space but deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start.

At a technical level, the unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle. The 5040's mid/bass drivers use Q Acoustics' new 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.

The results are superb. As we said in our review: "The Q Acoustics 5040 are even-handed performers that simply step out of the way of the music and let it shine. When partnered with care, they deliver a wonderfully expressive and insightful performance that’s class-leading at this level".

Our only word of caution is that the 5040 do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you will want an amp or source that isn't too overenthusiastic. Partner them with something a little more refined and retrained if you want to take reign in that slightly enthusiastic temperament.

Get them sounding their best and Q Acoustic's five-star towers will delight you for decades. At £699 at Peter Tyson, you can't really go wrong.

