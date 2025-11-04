The Q Acoustics 5010 are an attractive pair of standmount speakers, combining a solid, stylish build with a clear, detailed sound.

Thanks to Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, you can currently pick them up for £349, a tasty £150 off their original retail price and the cheapest we’ve seen the 5010’s since testing them in July.

Are you looking for your first bookshelf speakers or an upgrade for your current hi-fi setup? This early Black Friday deal on the compact Q Acoustics 5010 could be the bargain you’re after.

The 5010 retain Q Acoustic’s trademark minimalist design thanks to their rounded-off edges and signature front baffle, but they’re in no way flimsy. In fact, during testing, we noted how weighty and solid they felt compared to the five-star Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3.

The 5010 are equipped with a 25mm tweeter that is based on the same design as found in Q Acoustics’ Concept series, and an 11cm driver with a vented inner chamber to reduce distortion and improve clarity.

These work together beautifully to produce a sound that we find “immensely cohesive”. To our ears, the 5010 “pull music together expertly, giving tracks a balanced, ordered impression”, and while they may lack the same snap as the Dali Oberon 1, the 5010's make up for this with weightier bass than their five-star rivals.

£150 is a massive saving, too, making a pair of affordable speakers truly terrific value in the runup to Black Friday. Grab yourself a great deal on a solid pair of standmounts at Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best standmount speakers

Or the best early Black Friday deals

Learn more about the cone technology in Q Acoustics' 5000 series