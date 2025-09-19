The KEF LS50 Meta have put many a rival to the sword since we first reviewed them back in 2020. Time and time again, they've proven themselves to be an exceptional pair of standmount speakers.

The brilliant Award-winners are now £899 at Peter Tyson, a £300 saving on the £1199 price we originally tested them at. We did see the KEFs drop as low as £899 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, so it's surprising, and welcome, to see them fall so hard outside of a big sales event.

Best KEF LS50 Meta deal

The KEF LS50 are such a great pair of standmounts, we've regularly used them in our reference testing system when reviewing price-compatible sources and amplifiers. As a pair of Award-winners, they act as the benchmark to which all price-comparable rivals should strive to match.

The Meta deliver even greater clarity and finesse than the originals. They sound cleaner and more sophisticated than their predecessors, especially in the higher frequencies where their insight and refinement shine with the greatest sparkle.

In our KEF LS50 Meta review, the speakers "generate an expansive and tightly focused soundstage where the instruments are layered convincingly".

Delivering music with authority and handling large-scale dynamics extremely well, these speakers offer an impressive amount of muscle for their size.

Not only that, but they're a beautifully constructed set of boxes, with a curved cabinet front panel made from a polyester resin combined with glass fibre and calcium carbonate. That provides a solid foundation for the Uni-Q drive unit array, wherein the tweeter sits in the throat of the mid/bass unit.

If you're looking for a new pair of standmount speakers and your budget can stretch to the KEFs, for £899 at Peter Tyson, they're the best performers you'll find at this price. Grab 'em before they're gone!

