The Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 are a solid choice for someone looking for speakers towards the budget end of the price spectrum.

We tested these stereo speakers back in March, and we like their clear sound, strong detail, punchy presentation and solid build.

And now, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can snag them for £219 at Peter Tyson – a tasty £80 off their RRP. You’ll need to sign up for a Peter Tyson VIP account to claim this deal – which won’t cost you anything other than a couple of minutes of your time – but if you don’t fancy signing up, you can still save £60 on these four-star standmounts. We recommend benefitting from that extra £20, though.

The speakers have a solid build that “immediately puts your mind at rest”. They have undergone a significant redesign from their Award-winning predecessors, the Debut B5.2. The 25mm aluminium tweeter has replaced the cloth-dome unit, and the port has been moved to the rear. There is also a 13cm aramid mid/bass driver with improved damping, larger magnet, and enhanced voice-coil design.

This contributes to a sound that brings in “new levels of clarity and textural detail” compared with the B5.2 predecessor. They can, however, draw attention to harsher recordings. Pairing the speakers with a smooth-sounding stereo amplifier such as the Marantz PM6007 will mitigate that somewhat.

The DB53 also lag a little behind the five-star Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 in terms of dynamic expression – but their spaciousness, detailed presentation and robust bass mean they’re still a great listen, especially at this lower price.

£80 is a good saving too. So, if you’re looking for a new pair of standmounts in a nice walnut finish, take advantage of this early Black Friday deal and pick up these Elac speakers for £219 at Peter Tyson.

