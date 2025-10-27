Building a new hi-fi system? Upgrading from bookshelf speakers?

Either way, floorstanding speakers are an excellent choice – and now a talented pair from hi-fi giants Bowers & Wilkins are on offer ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Get the Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 for £1,599 at Sevenoaks, a good £400 off the original launch price. That's the lowest price we've seen for this pair!

Better yet, you'll get a 3m run of QED XT25 Speaker Cable (worth £84.95) included free of charge! You'll need to join Rewards by Sevenoaks for this, but have no fear – joining is completely free.

The 603 S3 are the largest and most expensive speakers in Bowers & Wilkins' 600 series, and are also recommended by us as the best Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders we've tested recently.

The 603 S3 use a 25mm titanium dome tweeter, B&W’s custom 15cm Continuum midrange cone, and a pair of 16.5cm paper bass drivers.

Tech has also trickled down from the costlier 700 series, including a more powerful motor assembly for the midrange driver, which uses a special type of foam to suppress vibrations in pursuit of a purer, clearer sound.

Be warned that the 603 S3 are sizeable towers, coming in at 102cm tall, but they're ideal for anyone with lots of space who wants an eye-catching speaker set-up.

Luckily, the 603 S3's sound lives up to its size. As we said in our review, "There’s fullness and weight (to the music), with lots of drive and power that will please anyone looking for their music to enjoy a whole load of weight and muscle."

During testing, the speakers brought out detail and nuance while also adding clarity, focus and robust bass. They also showed an admirable knack for control and authority.

For context, we only gave the 603 S3 four stars, given that the five-star PMC Prodigy 5 launched at a similar price and offered a greater dynamism.

At the time of writing, though, the Prodigy 5 are still sitting at £1,995 – making the Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders a more affordable proposition. If you like big speakers and an even bigger sound, get the 603 S3 with £400 off at Sevenoaks.

