The Santok Bluetooth headphones are nigh-on identical to the Jaybird SB2s in design.



You won't get the jazzy colours, though, and there's no sign of apt-X. An average 10m range and 8-hour battery life does, however, come with the knockdown price tag.



There are standard volume, track and call controls on board, but Santok's pads are a little less comfortable than Jaybird's.



Sonically, Foals' 2 Trees sounds delicate and detailed, but lacks the warmth and intimacy of others, and there's tendency to brightness at times. We'd pay a little more.

