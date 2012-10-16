‘Adapt or die’ has been a mantra for many as the AV landscape has changed over the past few years, and the Onkyo CR-N755 micro hi-fi system is a fine example of a company keeping itself bang up to date.

The company is fully embracing the streaming music revolution: this is its first micro system to have built-in access to Spotify and Last.fm as well as internet radio from AUPEO! and vTuner.



Onkyo CR-N755: Tech specs

Of course, the CR-N755 micro system still has the basics, too. There’s a CD player, FM and AM tuners alongside the internet radio and a USB input for direct audio playback from a memory stick or Apple portable. There are even digital coaxial and optical inputs for playing 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio.

Speakers are optional extras – Onkyo offers its own D-055 two-way speakers for £150 to turn the CR-N755 CD receiver we have here into a complete CS-N755 system – but we used Q Acoustics’ Award-winning 2020is.

AptX Bluetooth and wi-fi are also options, accessed via optional dongles; otherwise, you’ll have to connect the CR-N755 to your router via ethernet.

Onkyo CR-N755: Music streamingOnce online, you can access your Spotify or Last.fm accounts provided you are a premium member. Using the free remote apps for Android and Apple devices give you the best experience – otherwise using the on-screen display and standard remote is a little laborious when it comes to searching for things to listen to.

On top of the online services, you can also stream via DLNA from a computer or NAS, with Apple Lossless and FLAC both supported.

Crucially, this system sounds great. It’s an exciting and dynamic listen without ever sounding bright. Play a CD or stream some good-quality files and it’s capable of solid, room-filling bass alongside clear vocals. Only in terms of absolute detail could you perhaps expect a smidgeon more.

But the real key to this system’s five-star rating is its raft of functionality. A 21st century micro hi-fi system, the Onkyo CR-N755 is brilliant little box.

See all our micro system Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook