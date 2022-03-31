YouTube TV picture-in-picture support is now rolling out to iOS 15 devices

YouTube TV has begun rolling out picture-in-picture (PiP) to its iPhone and iPad app.

"We are happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage," the firm announced in a tweet.

The addition of picture-in-picture means you'll be able to continue watching TV when you leave the YouTube TV app – the video player simply scales down and moves across your screen. Handy if, say, you need to check Facebook or the football scores.

It's not all good news, though. In a second tweet, the live TV streaming giant noted that it could be a while before everyone with an iOS 15 device gets access to the feature:

"We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream," the firm added.

YouTube is also planning to add picture-in-picture to its standard app. Users with a premium YouTube subscription can trial the "experimental" tech from now until 8th April, according to YouTube).

Google's cable TV replacement service began streaming in 2017 and is restricted to the United States. Subscribers typically pay $65 per month (around £50 / AU$90) for 85+ live TV channels. New users currently get a 7-day free trial plus $30 off their first three months.

The live TV service has unveiled a host of upgrades in the last 12 months. Earlier this week, the live TV service announced 5.1 surround sound support for Roku, Google TV and Android TV devices. Prior to that, it launched a '4K Plus' add-on that unlocks unlimited simultaneous streaming over home Wi-Fi.

