The YAS-105 soundbar features a slim design and basic connectivity, including a couple of digital inputs for your Blu-ray player or TV and a 3.5mm socket for portable sources.

Bluetooth connectivity is also included, as is the ability control the YAS-105 through Yamaha's iOS and Android-compatible App Navi.

Through this free app, you get the option of bass level adjustment and access to additional features such as Clear Voice (which claims to enhance TV and movie dialogue) and DSP modes for music and movies.

Yamaha also includes its AirSurround Xtreme technology, which is claimed to provide listeners with a virtual surround sound effect.

MORE: Yamaha launches 2015 AV receivers and hi-fi separates

Yamaha says the SRT-700 has been designed with small TVs in mind, hence it sitting beow the larger SRT-1000 in Yamaha's range.

As with the YAS-105, connections include optical and coaxial digital inputs in addition to Bluetooth. Once again, there's compatibility with Yamaha's App Navi application.

Both the new soundbar and soundbase will be available in either black or silver.

Read all our Yamaha news and reviews