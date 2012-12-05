Hyperfi and Yamaha are hosting an evening of jazz to showcase Yamaha's latest Aventage range of AV receivers.

Visitors will have the chance to see the products demonstrated and talk to Yamaha-trained staff about the new AV range.

As well as food and drink, there will be live jazz from Martyna and a chance to win the award-winning Yamaha RX-V673 AV receiver, worth £500.

The event is being held on Thursday December 6th at the Hyperfi shop in Romford. Full details of the store's location can be found on the Hyperfi website.

There are four new receivers in the Yamaha Aventage range, ranging in price from £850 to £2000 and boasting features such as AirPlay, Virtual Presence and CinemaDSP.

Look out for our exclusive review of the flagship Yamaha RX-A3020 AV receiver in the January issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, out December 14th.

