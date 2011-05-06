It's a Wurlitzer jukebox, but not as we know it!

The latest incarnation of the famous jukebox, the Lyra, is a radical departure from its more traditional 'bubbler' designs.

Costing from £2995, the Wurlitzer Lyra uses touchscreen technology to stream and download music from the internet, including web radio stations.

Inside there's a 200W amplifier, and a 320GB hard drive gives space for up to 60,000 MP3s which can be uploaded via USB from CDs, DVDs or mobile devices.

It's also equipped with a CD/DVD burner, SD-MMC card reader and 10in subwoofer.

Opinions on the new design may differ, but Wurlitzer says "the wooden veneer finish, smooth lines and sleek look give the Lyra curve appeal".

Paddy Murphy, managing director of distributor Jukeboxes Direct, adds: "The Lyra is a classic for the 21st century... I am confident it will appeal to a younger generation."

Love it or hate it? Let us know what you think in the comments box below.

