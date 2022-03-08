What to expect from Apple's 8th March event

Apple has announced its first launch event of 2022. The spring showcase – dubbed 'Peek Performance' – takes place today, Tuesday 8th March at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET. Here's how to watch a live stream.

Apple hasn't said what products it will announce but a slew of recent leaks has provided us with some pretty chunky hints. Here's the hardware that could be coming your way today...

iPhone SE 3 (2022)

The potential launch of a new budget iPhone has sent tech fans into a frenzy. Yesterday, reliable Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo tipped the device for 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13.

Kuo also claimed the 2022 iPhone SE will be available in 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage options, and three colours (red, white and black). The design is expected to be "similar" to that of the current iPhone SE (2020) while the starting price is rumoured to be £399 / $399 (around AU$599).

We've also heard whispers that an iPhone SE 'Plus' – with a larger display – could be waiting in the wings. Fingers crossed we'll find out shortly.

iPad Air 5

Apple revamped the iPad Air back in 2020, blessing it with a thinner bezel, support for Apple Pencil 2 and a new Touch ID button. A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests Cupertino is about to reveal a fifth-generation version that ups the ante with the latest A15 Bionic chip and optional 5G connectivity.

There was talk of an OLED display but, alas, that's died down. Apple reportedly canned a deal with Samsung to produce the necessary screens due to high costs. An OLED-toting iPad now won't debut before 2024, sources say. On the upside, the iPad Air 5 could add a few bells and whistles, namely FaceID and Center Stage.

New Macs

Apple is tipped to roll out several new computers. There's talk of a MacBook Air with a new, faster M2 chip to the replace the company's 2020-launched M1 processor, in addition to a new 27-inch iMac 'Pro' complete with HDMI ports and FaceID. We've even heard whispers of a new 'Pro' version of the Mac Mini.

New Apple TV originals

With increasing numbers of us ditching traditional TV channels for streaming services, it's possible that Apple could show Apple TV+ some love. Will the company announce new TV shows or movies, as it did at last September's iPhone 13 showcase?

VR headset

The title of today's Apple event is 'Peek Performance'. But what will we get a 'peek' at? Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a "mixed reality" headset with OLED displays. More recently, we've heard that Apple's VR headset will reportedly go on sale this year. Could we be treated to a sneak peek of the company's wonder-goggles?

Maybe. On a more prosaic note, it's said that iOS 15.4 lets you unlock your device using Face ID whilst wearing a mask. If so, that could quite easily explain what Apple means by 'Peek Performance'.

Excited to see Apple pull back the curtain on its latest tech? The event is now just hours away – the stream goes live at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST. You can watch the event directly on Apple's website, and we'll be sure to bring you all the key details as they emerge.

