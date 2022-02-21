Apple's first 5G iPhone SE (and an updated iPad) could launch next month

Apple is rumoured to be readying "the cheapest iPhone 5G ever", as well as a new iPad Air, for an event that could take place in early March.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, usually one of the most reliable sources for Apple rumours, believes the new iPhone SE will boast, "5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor". The design is expected to be "similar to the current [iPhone SE]", which launched in April 2020.

Gurman claims that Cupertino is targeting Tuesday 8th March 2022 for its annual Spring showcase to show off any low-cost iPhone SE 5G.

Rumours that that Apple will launch a cheaper iPhone – also dubbed 'iPhone SE 3' – have been circulating for a while. A December 2021 report by Market research firm TrendForce suggested that Apple could hold an event in March 2022, while respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has tipped the iPhone SE 3 for a similar look to the current iPhone SE, which was launched back in April 2020.

As for the new iPad, Gurman expects it to be an update to the iPad Air with a faster processor and 5G. The company is also thought to be planning "a new Mac with Apple-designed chips", which could break cover at the March event.

To wrap up his rundown of Apple rumours, Gurman reveals that iPhones and iPads that use Face ID could get a new iOS software update with "mask-friendly" facial recognition.

Excited for a 5G iPhone SE? You might want to put a faint pencil mark around the 8th March 2022...

MORE:

All the latest new iPad Air 5 rumours

Check out the best iPads money can buy

After a new Apple handset? These are the best iPhones around

And these are the best wireless earbuds for your consideration