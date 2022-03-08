Apple's iPhone SE 3 is official, has an 18th March release date

Apple has officially announced the new iPhone SE. As predicted, the budget handset features high-speed 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13.

The pocket-friendly design, and 4.7-inch HD Retina LCD display, are reminiscent of the the iPhone SE (2020). But Apple has built the new SE tougher, adding a Ceramic Shield coating that's said to provide better drop and scratch resistance.

The internals have been upgraded, too. The A15 Bionic chip is said to be "faster than all the competition, at any price", while the new iPhone SE's battery life is "even better" than before.

The addition of 5G should make for higher-quality HD FaceTime calls. Apple says it will also unlocks "shared experiences", such as watching HDR movies and TV shows in sync with friends while on FaceTime calls.

Cupertino's latest low-cost iPhone also gets a updated 12MP camera that promises "truer skin tones" and Smart HDR 4. The latter aims to improve the colour, contrast and lighting for each subject in a group photo.

The new device will come in three colours (black, white and red) and three storage options (64GB, 128GB and 256GB).

Prices for the iPhone SE (2022) start at $429 / £419 / AU$719 for the 64GB version. The 128GB costs £469 / $479 / AU$799, while the 256GB model will set you back £559 / $579 / AU$969.

Pre-orders open on at 8am ET / 1pm GMT on Friday 11th March. Availability is set to begin on Friday 18th March.

In other iPhone news, Apple has introduced two new finishes for the iPhone 13 – a sage green and a darker "Alpine" green.

