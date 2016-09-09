Voting is now closed. You can still see the shortlist of ten below.

All the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2016 winners will be announced on Monday 17th October.

Panasonic DMP-UB900

"The future of home cinema, on disc. A sight to behold."

Technics SL-1200G

"Technics is back with a new version of its legendary SL-1200 turntable."

Google Chromecast Audio

"Google turns its hand to music streaming, with impressive results."

LG OLED65E6V

"This 4K OLED is a TV fit for kings - without doubt one of the best we've seen."

Onkyo A-9010

"One of the most musically satisfying budget amplifiers we've heard in years."

LG G5

"With the Hi-Fi Sound Plus module, this is a smartphone that sounds as good as a dedicated music player."

Denon AVR-X2300W

"A superb sonic all-rounder, and well equipped with it."

AKG K52

"Possibly the best budget headphones we've ever tested."

Dynaudio Emit M10

"A confident and impressive return to form for Dynaudio with these tremendously talented standmounters."

AudioQuest DragonFly Black

"With improved sound and a tempting pricetag, this is the best DragonFly yet."