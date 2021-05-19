What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021: all the dates and details

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back once again and we are looking forward to announcing a wealth of winning products – and hosting an in-person event to celebrate!

2021 will be the 39th annual What Hi-Fi? Awards and is set to feature 31 categories and, based on previous years, more than 100 brilliant hi-fi and home cinema products for your delectation.

This year our Best Buy winners will be announced online on Monday 4th October, with the Product of the Year winners for each category revealed at the live event on the evening of Wednesday 3rd November. The special edition of the magazine will go on sale the following day.

We will once again be recognising the very best tech the AV industry has to offer, from DACs to music streamers, projectors to TVs. There will also be a new addition to the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame, plus an Innovation of the Year and a high-end Temptation winner.

Our Outstanding Contribution award will recognise an exceptional member of the consumer electronics world, while the Readers' Award winner will once again be decided by the What Hi-Fi? audience.

Manufacturers can submit new products for consideration right up until the 13th August an you can find out more about the entry process on the dedicated website. Members of the industry can also book tickets for the Awards event.

We will be sharing more details nearer the time but for now we look forward to our test rooms being a hive of activity in the coming months, as we endeavour to sort the best from the rest to help you make that all-important buying decision. Roll on October.