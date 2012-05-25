Trending

What do you think of the iPod dock sofa?

By News 

Furniture chain DFS launches couch for two, complete with onboard iPod dock, speakers and subwoofer

Just when you thought you'd seen just about everything with an iPod dock built-in, here's the DFS Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa, complete with dock, SD card slot, Bluetooth and USB.

As the name suggests, it's a two-person sofa, with speakers built into the arms and an onboard subwoofer, and the control panel, connections – which also include an auxiliary analogue input – and dock falling readily to hand.

You can have it with either the metal feet shown or a choice of dark or light wood feet at no extra cost, and the sofa comes with a ten-year frame and springs guarantee.

And this being DFS, it's already available at half price – it's now £699, but from July 2nd it will be £1398 – and can be bought with up to four years' interest-free credit, either in DFS stores or online.

