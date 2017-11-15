The 35th What Hi-Fi? Awards take place tonight, Wednesday 15th November, with all the winners set to be announced at an industry event in central London. And this year, you can join us too.

The What Hi-Fi? Facebook page will host a live stream direct from the event, giving you the chance to watch as the 2017 Products of the Year are revealed for the first time.

Click here to see the Facebook post that will carry the live stream from the Awards event.

There is a Product of the Year – the overall winning product in each category – for each of our 30 categories. This includes three new Awards: Innovation of the Year, Outstanding Contribution and Hall of Fame.

We will also reveal the Temptation and Readers' Award winners, as well as celebrating all this year's winners, covering every price across every category.

The Awards ceremony is due to start at 9.30pm (GMT).

The special Awards edition of What Hi-Fi? magazine goes on sale on Thursday 16th November. Of course, if you are already a subscriber, it will be on your door mat that day...

