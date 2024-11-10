Wales vs Fiji live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations Series 2024 online and on TV, Fijian stars return

Wales and Fiji meet again for the first time since last year's frenetic Rugby World Cup clash. Kick off is scheduled for 1.40pm GMT. Here's how to watch the Wales vs Fiji live streams from wherever you are in the world (with a VPN if necessary).

Fiji meet Wales for the first time since their 32-26 loss at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. In that time the Pacific Island nation has beaten Australia, Georgia (twice), Samoa, Tonga, the USA and Japan.

On the flipside, Wales desperately need a win. Warren Gatland's charges are on a nine-match losing streak, including a whitewash during the 2024 Six Nations. One more defeat would equal their worst run in test match history.

For their first of three Autumn Nations tests, Gloucester half-backs Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe start, while Scarlets' Blair Murray makes his international debut on the left wing.

The Flying Fijians welcome back Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo and co-captain Waisea Nayacalevu to their star-studded backline, now available after having to sit out last weekend's defeat to Scotland because the match fell outside the international window.

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne has also made two changes in the pack, with Saracens prop Eroni Mawi and Northampton lock Temo Mayanavanua drafted into the starting XV.

Every Autumn Series match including Wales vs Fiji is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus.

Wales matches are also free to view on BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. In Australia you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji live in the UK

iPlayer logo on black background (Image credit: BBC)

All of Wales' matches during the Autumn Nations are also free to view via the BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. The Wales vs Fiji build-up starts at 1pm GMT on S4C ahead of kick-off at 1.40pm.

TNT Sports also has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety. Subscribe via your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

You can also stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Wales vs Fiji live in the USA

Peacock TV logo on yellow background (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Sunday's Wales vs Fiji live stream.

Kick off time is at 8.40am ET / 5:40 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Wales vs Fiji live stream in Australia

Stan Sport logo on blue background (Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Wales vs Fiji. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Wales vs Fiji live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This trick works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

(Image credit: Autumn Internationals)

All times GMT

Friday 8th November 2024

8.10pm - Ireland vs New Zealand

Saturday 9th November 2024

3.10pm - England vs Australia

5.40pm - Italy vs Argentina

8.10pm - France vs Japan

Sunday 10th November 2024

1.40pm - Wales vs Fiji

4.10pm - Scotland vs South Africa