Walmart and Comcast could join forces to take on Roku and Amazon smart TVs

Walmart is considering buddying up with Comcast to make smart TVs. According to a report in today's Wall Street Journal, retail giant Walmart could promote smart TVs running Comcast software in return for a slice of the sales revenue.

Telecoms titan Comcast, which owns a myriad cable TV, broadband and mobile phone providers, is likely to embed its X1 video streaming platform into the new TV sets.

The software is said to "combine customized apps, social media features and traditional video services". In other words, it's Comcast's answer to rival smart TV platforms such as Roku and Amazon's Fire TV.

The rumoured tie-up is far from a done deal, but Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said at a conference in September that Comcast has its sights set on developing smart TVs “on a global basis.”

The strategy isn't a huge surprise given that Comcast has seen its revenues decline as consumers cut the cord and swap cable TV for streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and ESPN+.

Comcast could use a range of 'house-made' smart TVs to boost its streaming ambitions – and boost the subscriber base of its NBC-branded Peacock app, which is currently unavailable on Fire TV.

As for Walmart, the big box retailer already sells a ton of low-cost TVs by the likes of Insignia and Sceptre. The joint venture with Comcast could see Walmart tighten its grip on the sector by placing its own TVs front and centre on the shelves.

