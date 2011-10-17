Timeshifted viewing now accounts for a record 10% of total UK TV viewing.

However 48% of people watch timeshifted programmes on the same day as they are originally broadcast, known as VOSDAL (viewing on the same day as live).

The figures, released by Barb, count any programmes watched non-live on PVRs, DVD recorders or catch-up TV services. Half of homes in the UK now have some sort of PVR installed.

Drama programmes, at 20%, soaps, 16%, and documentaries, 15%, are the most popular type of programmes to watch on-demand.

People aged between 16 and 34 were said to be the most active, with 16% of their viewing done on-demand.

