Tidal is introducing hi-res FLAC to its HiFi Plus subscription tier

It’s been quite a week in the world of hi-res music streaming.

Last Friday, news broke that MQA is going into administration. This left us wondering what this means for Tidal, given the streaming service uses Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology to deliver hi-res audio to its HiFi Plus subscriber tier.

Well, we might now have an idea.

In a recent AMA (ask me anything) session over on Reddit with Tidal’s CEO, Jesse Dorogusker a number of questions were asked relating to MQA and hi-res audio. In response he said, “we will be introducing hi-res FLAC for our HiFi Plus subscribers soon. It's lossless and an open standard. It's a big file, but we'll give you controls to dial this up and down based on what's going on.”

He didn’t go so far as to say Tidal is removing MQA from its platform entirely but, having read his response, some might think it’s only a matter of time.

Dorogusker doesn’t say precisely when hi-res FLAC files will arrive, but “soon” would indicate we are perhaps taking a couple of months, if not weeks.

(Image credit: Reddit)

He suggests file sizes will go up as a part of the format switch, but also that users will have the potential to dial the quality up or down depending on the source they are using. In the same AMA, Dorogusker notes, “we also live in a world that is mobile-dominated, and mobile phones have constraints in memory, data plans, coverage maps - so there's always a consideration for the customer's need between more quality and more bandwidth/storage efficiency.” It appears there will be plenty of flexibility built in, then; but the big question will be how will the switch affect audio quality?

Tidal already uses FLAC to stream CD-quality lossless files in its standard ‘HiFi’ tier but Tidal HiFi Plus has supported Tidal Masters through MQA technology.

Tidal currently demands a premium for its hi-res catalogue, charging £19.99 ($19.99, AU$23.99) per month – in stark contrast to the likes of Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, which charge £10 ($10, AU$10) and £10 ($10 / AU$12) respectively. Could this move result in a change to the cost of a subscription? We’ll have to wait and see.

We have reached out to Tidal for further comment…

